Sept. 19 to be national holiday in Canada to mark funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

In a press conference this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that next Monday will be a national holiday in Canada to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The state funeral for the Queen in London is taking place on Sept. 19, which will be a bank holiday in England as well as a federal holiday in Canada.

“We are currently working with provinces and territories to hear their views on this, but federal government employees will have a national holiday to mourn Her Majesty the Queen.” —Justin Trudeau announces national holiday in Canada to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

