The CAQ MNA for Trois-Rivières who dug himself into a hole with anti-immigration comments on Tuesday is not only Quebec’s Immigration Minister, he’s the Minister for Social Solidarity — among many other things.

Jean Boulet is

Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity

Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration

Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region

In a debate on Tuesday night, Boulet said “80% of immigrants go to Montreal, don’t work, don’t speak French and don’t adhere to Québécois values,” and has since quasi-apologized.

Premier François Legault was asked about Boulet’s comments in a press conference at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, and called them “unacceptable.” He said that Boulet would likely “unfortunately” not continue in his role as Immigration Minister following the provincial election on Oct. 3, because “it’s a question of image, perception and trust.”

In the same press conference, Legault said that accepting more than 50,000 immigrants in Quebec per year would be “a bit suicidal.”

