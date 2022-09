According to the latest study on American politics by Léger, the approval rating of President Joe Biden is currently 42%, up one point from when it was last measured earlier this month. The approval is 4 points lower than his rating of 46% one year ago, on Sept. 27, 2021.

President Biden’s approval rating is highest among those in the Western United States (53%) and between the ages of 35 and 54 (48%). His lowest approval rating is in the Southern United States (35%) and among those aged 55+ (37%).

The approval rating of Vice President Kamala Harris is 41%, also up one point since it was last measured.

Joe Biden approval rating up one point to 42%

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.