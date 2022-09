“The mere mention of this ancient Scandinavian society still fires the imagination in a powerful way. The exhibition’s success, just like the Vikings’ pervasiveness in pop culture, clearly reflects this.”

Montreal archaeology and history museum Pointe-à-Callière has announced record attendance for its exhibition Vikings — Dragons of the Northern Seas, which has attracted 325,000 visitors since opening on April 14. The exhibition, which features 650 pieces (jewellery, weapons and everyday items from the era) from the National Museum of Denmark’s collection, continues through Oct. 10.

“Based on the latest scientific knowledge, the exhibition paints a most complete portrait of this ancient Scandinavian society made up of peasants and artisans, formidable warriors, skillful merchants, and peerless navigators. Through a collaboration with Ubisoft Montréal, the exhibition takes visitors into the real and imagined world of the Vikings.”

The Pointe-à-Callière exhibition that previously held the attendance record was 2018’s Queens of Egypt, which brought 316,00 visitors to the Old Montreal museum.

For more details and to reserve tickets, please visit the museum’s website.

