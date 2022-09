The Conservative Party of Canada leadership race is over and Ottawa MP Pierre Poilievre has just been elected as the new CPC leader, defeating Jean Charest.

A Léger poll last month found that Pierre Poilievre was the favourite over Jean Charest to become the next Conservative Party of Canada leader, with 44% support among CPC voters. Charest sat in second place with 17% support.

The same poll found that, while Pierre Poilievre was the more popular candidate among Conservative voters, Jean Charest was actually polling higher among all Canadians, at 22%.

The latest federal voting intentions poll in Canada by Léger found the Liberals leading the Conservatives by five points. It will be interesting to see how this changes following the election of Pierre Poilievre as the new CPC leader tonight.

