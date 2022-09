The festivities, which included live music from Ariane Moffatt, CRi and Sarahmée, were part of PVM’s 60th anniversary celebration.



The (in)famous giant Ring that was mounted in downtown Montreal in June, was lit up last night as part of the adjacent Place Ville-Marie’a celebration of its 60th anniversary. The festivities also included performances by Arianne Moffatt, CRi and Sarahmée.

Montreal photographer J-F Savaria was on site to capture some amazing shots of the illumination, as well as performers throughout the night.

Check out the photos from the event in the slider below.

