The pilot project brings five fantastic DJs to Edifice Wilder from 10 p.m. Friday till 9 a.m. Saturday.

NON STOP: The all-night party Montreal has been waiting for is happening on Sept. 30

Following up the first edition of NON STOP at SAT in May, Montreal nightlife advocates/activists MTL 24/24 are throwing another all-night party this week at Edifice Wilder (1435 Bleury). The 11-hour event, which runs from 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, is a second pilot project to test an all-night bar model, thanks to a special permit from the city of Montreal granting permission to serve alcohol after 3 a.m. The event, which doubles as a celebration of the fifth anniversary of MTL 24/24, boasts a fantastic lineup of women DJs providing the soundtrack for the party, namely Marie Davidson, Claire, Laurence Matte, Ouri and Softcoresoft.

A note from the organizers:

“No cameras or cellphones on site please. Respect the privacy of people who want to enjoy the freedom that nightlife offers them.”

To buy tickets to NON STOP ($40.24), please click here.

For more Montreal nightlife coverage, please visit the Music section.