Legault’s poor performance in the leaders’ debate did nothing to shake his lead, and there’s now a three-way tie for second place in vote projection.

A new poll by Léger has projected that François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will win the next Quebec election with 38% support. The CAQ is unchanged from the previous Léger poll last week, prior to the leaders’ debate, and up 1 point from their popular vote percentage in the 2018 election.

The Quebec Liberal Party is currently polling in second place with 16% support (-2), alongside Québec Solidaire with 16% (-1) and the Conservative Party of Quebec with 16% (+1), followed by the Parti Québécois with 13% (+2).

Sondage Léger/ Journal/TVA/QUB



Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois et Paul St-Pierre Plamondon sont les deux chefs les plus appréciés au débat de TVA. https://t.co/snrFoOkPI7 — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) September 19, 2022 New Quebec election poll projects François Legault & CAQ victory with 38% support

The 2022 Quebec election will take place on Oct. 3.

For more on the provincial election, please visit Élections Québec.

