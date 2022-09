According to Léger, the CAQ is the only major party to lose support this month.

A new poll by Léger has projected that François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) will win the next Quebec election with 38% support. The CAQ is down 4 points from the previous Léger poll last month, and up 1 point from their popular vote percentage in the 2018 election.

The Quebec Liberal Party is currently polling in second place with 18% (+1) support, followed by Québec Solidaire with 17% (+2), the Conservative Party of Quebec with 15% (+1) and the Parti Québécois with 11% (+2).

The 2022 Quebec election will take place on Oct. 3.

