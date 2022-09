Don’t panic if you hear a loud siren between 4 and 8 p.m. tomorrow.

Montreal to test an emergency siren at eight locations in the city on Friday

Santé Montréal has issued an alert about an emergency siren test being conducted across Montreal on Friday. The Montreal health authority is advising the public not to be overly alarmed when the emergency siren sounds between 4 and 8 p.m.

“On Sept. 23, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., eight factories will activate their sirens in turn. This annual test aims to raise public awareness of the risks and to publicize the safety instructions to be followed in the event of a toxic leak.”

The participating factories, spread out across the city, are the following:

Bœuf Mérite, Métro Richelieu (Montréal-Nord, Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles)

Entreprise Indorama PTA Montréal (Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Montréal-Est)

La Brasserie Labatt du Canada (Lachine, LaSalle)

Lactalis Canada (Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Lachine, LaSalle, Le Sud-Ouest, Côte-Saint-Luc, Montréal-Ouest)

Pêcheries Atlantiques, Métro Richelieu (Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles)

Saputo Produits laitiers Canada, Saint-Laurent (Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Saint-Laurent, Le Plateau-Mont-Royal)

Saputo Produits laitiers Canada, Saint-Léonard (Anjou, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Saint-Léonard)

Usine de soufre de Montréal Suncor (Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, Montréal-Est)

To hear what the siren sounds like (a cross between an emergency vehicle siren and an extremely loud slide whistle), please watch the video below.

