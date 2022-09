The Olympic Stadium Tower in Montreal will be lit up in blue and red tonight to honour Canadian athlete and activist Terry Fox, who died of cancer in 1981 but inspired millions with his cross-Canada Marathon of Hope. The annual Terry Fox Run fundraiser is taking place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at over 760 sites across Canada, and more internationally. As of 2020, over $800-million had been raised in Fox’s name for cancer research.

For more, please visit the Terry Fox Foundation website.

