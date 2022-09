The Mayor of Montreal has released a statement following the passing of the Queen.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has commented on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II today, expressing condolences to her family and the British people. She also comment on her sense of the duty and the historic length of her reign.

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen’s loved ones and the bereaved British people. Elizabeth II dedicated her life to public service and showed a great sense of duty during her reign — the longest in U.K. history.” —Valérie Plante

Nos pensées accompagnent les proches de Sa Majesté la Reine ainsi que le peuple britannique endeuillé.



Elizabeth II a dédié sa vie au service public et a fait preuve d'un grand sens du devoir au cours de son règne – le plus long de l'histoire du Royaume-Uni.

