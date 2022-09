The local comic will play Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal on Oct. 14, and 16 other dates across the province this fall.

Montreal comedian Arnaud Soly has booked a ton of dates this fall and winter, playing 17 shows in 2022 beginning tonight in Chicoutimi, and an additional 17 in 2023, between January and June. He’ll bring his first ever one-man show to Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal on Friday, Oct. 14.

The comedian, who had over half a million views of his Sunwing party plane satire on Instagram live last winter, was the province’s #2 personality of 2021 among 18–34 year-olds, according to a Léger poll.

