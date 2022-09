Majority of Canadians requiring emergency care in Canada say it’s been difficult or impossible to access

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has examined the perceptions of Canadians on access to health care in Canada. According to the study, a majority of Canadians who recently required emergency care or an appointment with a specialist in Canada said it was difficult or impossible to receive the care they required.

58% report having difficulty making an appointment with a specialist, while 53% say it was difficult or impossible to access emergency care.

“Those who required health care in recent months were asked how easy or difficult it was to access care. Health care seekers report specialist appointments and surgical procedures caused the most stress, with more than half reporting a difficult time or an impossibility accessing this type of care. “Those who needed non-emergency treatment and diagnostic tests were less likely to encounter barriers. Still, at least 2 in 5 who needed tests (41%) or non-emergency treatment (44%) say it was difficult or impossible to get them.” —Angus Reid Institute

