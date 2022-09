“If Canadians had listened to Pierre Poilievre on Bitcoin, they would have lost half their savings”

When asked, in a press conference this morning, to elaborate on yesterday’s criticisms of Pierre Poilievre, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Conservative leader’s promotion of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin “irresponsible.” He noted specifically that Poilievre was wrong to recommend investment in Bitcoin, a move that would have had dire financial consequences for Canadians.

“I won’t hesitate to call out economically irresponsible or questionable ideas like telling people to invest in Bitcoin, which, if they had listened to him, people would have lost half their savings. These are the kinds of supposed solutions that deserve deeper scrutiny; a responsible parliament (should be) calling out ideas that are going to harm Canadians more than they actually help.” —Justin Trudeau

