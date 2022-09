Men and women over the age of 55 are those most likely to agree.

Just 1 in 3 Quebecers believe Quebec is on the right track

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, just 1 in 3 (36%) Quebecers believe Quebec is on the right track. The same poll found that François Legault is leading the popular vote in the 2022 Quebec election with 34% support.

“The Quebec election was labelled early on as potentially “boring,” given the governing Coalition Avenir Québec party’s sizable advantage in preceding polls. However, that belies an electorate divided on the direction in which the province is heading. One-third (36%) of Quebecers say the province is on the right track, while more say it is heading in the wrong direction.” —Angus Reid Institute

Conversely, 44% of Quebecers believe that Quebec is on the wrong track.

Men (52%) and women (45%) over the age of 55 are those most likely to agree that Quebec is on the right track.

