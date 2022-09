“Unfortunately, extreme weather events like this will occur more and more often. We must invest in adapting our infrastructure to deal with the effects of climate change.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement of condolence to those affected by Hurricane Fiona, saying that “Montrealers are wholeheartedly with you during this difficult time.” Plante also took the opportunity to call on the Quebec government to invest in adapting infrastructure in Montreal in order to deal with the effects of climate change, which causes more frequent extreme weather events, like Hurricane Fiona.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Fiona. Montrealers are wholeheartedly with you during this difficult time. Unfortunately, extreme weather events like this will occur more and more often. “There is an urgent need for the government to work with cities to accelerate the ecological transition within the framework of a Green Pact. We must invest in adapting our infrastructure to deal with the effects of climate change.” —Valérie Plante

Il est urgent que le gouvernement travaille avec les villes afin d’accélérer la transition écologique dans le cadre d’un Pacte vert.



Il faut investir dans l’adaption de nos infrastructures pour faire face aux effets des changements climatiques.#PacteVert #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 25, 2022 Hurricane Fiona: Montreal calls on next Quebec government to accelerate ecological transition

Mayor Valérie Plante has previously called on the Quebec government to increase public transport investment in Montreal to respond to the climate emergency.

