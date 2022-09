According to polling expert Bryan Brequet from TOO CLOSE TO CALL, Québec Solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was the winner of last night’s Quebec leaders’ debate.

Brequet analyzed the debate using a number of criteria — see his many Twitter threads throughout the night as the debate progressed. He noted that Nadeau-Dubois came out on top last night, “especially if you look at the race as being for the official opposition.”

Je crois que je suis d'accord avec @micheldavid8980 que GND a gagné, surtout si on regarde la course comme étant pour l'opposition officielle — Bryan Breguet (@2closetocall) September 16, 2022

He also used Google Trends to gauge the interest of party leaders during the debate. Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade and Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois were the most searched party leaders during the debate, according to Google Trends. The most searched political parties were the Parti Québécois and Québec Solidaire.

Si vous regardez Goole Trends, avec les chefs, c'est Anglade et GND. Si vous regardez les partis, c'est PQ et QS



Donc QS/GND est le seul qui fait bien avec les deux mesures — Bryan Breguet (@2closetocall) September 16, 2022

François Legault was the least searched party leader on Google Trends during the debate. According to the latest Léger poll, 26% of CAQ voters said that they may change allegiances following the debate. This means that Legault could lose as many as 10 points of support, bringing his vote projection down to 28%, well into minority territory.

For more on the provincial election, please visit Élections Québec.

