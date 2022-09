Support for Legault would have to drop at least 7 points in order to deny him a majority in the Oct. 3 election.

François Legault & the CAQ could win a majority in the Quebec election with just 32% of the vote

According to Léger President Jean-Marc Léger, the threshold for a majority government in the 2022 Quebec election is 32%, which means that François Legault and the CAQ could win a majority with just one-third of the vote.

The most recent Quebec election poll by Léger finds the CAQ polling at 38%, 22 points higher than the Liberal Party, Québec Solidaire and the Conservatives, who are all polling in second place with 16%.

“The CAQ’s lead in the regions is so significant that the party would have to fall below 32% to have a minority government. It is unlikely at this time but there is still a debate before the election.” —Jean-Marc Léger

The 2022 Quebec election will take place on Oct. 3.

For more on the provincial election, please visit Élections Québec.

