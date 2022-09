“I’m sorry if my words were confusing. My desire is to unite.”

Quebec Premier François Legault has issued a statement apologizing for comments he made during a press conference today where he linked immigration with violence.

In responding to a journalist’s question about the possibility of increasing immigration targets in Quebec, Legault explained that his government has no plans to do so, because “Quebecers are peaceful… they don’t like extremists (or) violence.”

In his apology, Legault referred to immigration as an “asset for Quebec,” and said that “his desire is to unite.”

“Immigration is an asset for Quebec. Integration will always be a challenge for a French-speaking nation in North America. I did not want to associate immigration with violence. I’m sorry if my words were confusing. My desire is to unite.” —François Legault

L’immigration est une richesse pour le Québec. L’intégration sera toujours un défi pour une nation francophone en Amérique du Nord. Je n’ai pas voulu

associer l'immigration à la violence. Je suis désolé si mes propos ont porté à confusion. Ma volonté c'est de rassembler.

