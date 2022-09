Offerings from Sacré Fût and BLVD Bar & Grill round out the top 3.

Le Burger Week has confirmed that this year’s top rated burger in Montreal belongs to Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine, for their entry called “Le Classique Urbaine.” Last year, the Hochelaga resto also took first place with their “Bacon + Bacon + Bacon” burger, but this year’s offering is a classic take on simplicity.

“Le Classique Urbaine is made up of two 100g beef meatballs smashed on the grill and served with two slices of American cheddar, jalapeño relish from Papa Ours, homemade bacon aioli (YUM!!), a good mustard from the company Maître fumeur, iceberg lettuce, red onions and dill pickles. All served on a good sesame brioche bun! “‘Less is more,’ as the Americans say. Simplicity tastes much better.” —Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine

