Mayor Valérie Plante has posted photos of herself and Canada’s Drag Race winner Gisèle Lullaby attending the Montreal Symphony Orchestra Ball on Wednesday night. The benefit event took place at Place des Arts. Lullaby is the first Montrealer and Québécois queen to win Canada’s Drag Race.

“(I was) well accompanied at the annual Montreal Symphony Orchestra Ball. Congratulations to the beautiful Gisèle Lullaby for her victory at Canada’s Drag Race!” —Valérie Plante

