All pandemic border restrictions, as well as random testing at airports, will soon be a thing of the past.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced in a press conference this morning that Canada is dropping all pandemic border restrictions as of Oct. 1. Vaccination will no longer be required for people entering Canada, the use of the ArriveCAN app will become optional and random testing for COVID-19 at airports will end. The federal government is also dropping the mask mandate for planes and trains, as well as the need for any quarantine or health checks following or prior to travel, including travel by cruise ship.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announces the lifting of #COVID19 border measures, including vaccination & testing requirements for all travellers & mandatory use of ArriveCan app. Mask requirements on trains & planes will also be lifted. The changes take effect Oct 1.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/pT8Garg9Ed — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) September 26, 2022 Canada drops vaccination requirement, mask mandate, ArriveCAN for travellers on Oct. 1

It’s worth noting that proof of vaccination can still be requested when crossing the border into the U.S.

