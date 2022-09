We spoke with Bloc Montréal leader Balarama Holness and Westmount-Saint-Louis candidate Heidi Small about their vision for Montreal, the Liberal Party, the Canadian Party and more.

Bloc Montréal: Do the Liberals deserve the anglo vote given their past support of Bill 96?

In a conversation with Bloc Montréal party leader Balarama Holness earlier this week, he questioned whether or not the Quebec Liberals deserve the anglo vote in the election coming up on Oct. 3 — especially considering their initial support of Bill 96.

“Many people still don’t know that the Quebec Liberal Party initially voted in favour of Bill 96. Do the Liberals deserve the anglophone vote? In our opinion, the answer is ‘No.’ “As for the Canadian Party, they have zero visible minorities running on the island of Montreal. They are certainly not the alternative. “Bloc Montréal proclaims itself as the alternative for anglophones, allophones, immigrants and francophones who are impacted by Bill 96.” —Balarama Holness

Heidi Small, the Bloc Montréal candidate for Westmount-Saint-Louis, elaborated on the notion that her party is a superior alternative to the Liberals.

“Bloc Montréal is the Quebec Liberal Party done right: A united vision for all Montrealers that represents our diverse cultures, bringing together the many languages spoken in our city. We love Montreal, and we want to be your voice in the National Assembly.” —Heidi Small

Watch Bloc Montréal’s campaign video below.

