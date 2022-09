Montreal’s own three-time Grammy-nominated, Obama-endorsed R&B/soul singer is at the top of the festival’s lineup this year.

On the opening night of POP Montreal, the festival’s bill-topping act, Montreal singer-songwriter Allison Russell, is playing the Rialto Theatre with opener Magella.

Russell’s debut solo album, Outside Child, was nominated for three Grammys and listed by Barack Obama as one of his favourite records of 2021. Prior to her solo career, Russell was a member of the groups Po’ Girl, Birds of Chicago and Our Native Daughters.

Allison Russell plays the Rialto Theatre (5723 Parc) on Wednesday, Sept. 28, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., $35/$45

