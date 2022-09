All adults can vote with a photo ID, from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, ahead of Election Day on Oct. 3.

For those of us who aren’t still undecided about who to vote for in the Quebec provincial election, advance polls open today (Sunday) and remain open for early voting tomorrow (Monday). On both days, polling stations are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. A photo ID is required to cast a ballot.

It’s also possible to vote early in the Quebec election at your local returning officer’s office on Sept. 27, 28 and 29.

The main and final voting day is Monday, Oct. 3.

To confirm that you’re on the list of electors, please click here. Late registration — in person at your returning officer’s office — is still possible until Sept. 29.

For more about advance voting in the provincial election, and to find your polling station, please visit Élections Québec.

