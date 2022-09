Yesterday, François Legault repeated a claim that Bill 21 was supported by a majority of Quebecers, which is contradictory to findings in the latest Léger poll.

No François Legault, Bill 21 is NOT supported by a majority of Quebecers

According to a study by Léger, 45% of Quebecers — not a majority, as François Legault likes to believe — say they are satisfied with the provincial government’s implementation of Bill 21, the bill prohibiting the wearing of religious symbols by public servants in Quebec.

Not surprisingly, this percentage is similar to the CAQ’s current level of support in Léger’s latest Quebec election poll, 42%.

Conversely, 31% of Quebecers express dissatisfaction regarding the implementation of Bill 21 in Quebec.

The latest Quebec election poll by Léger has found François Legault and the CAQ polling in first place with 42% support, 25 points ahead of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP), which sits in second place.

The 2022 Quebec election will take place on Oct. 3.

Sondage Léger/JDM/TVA/QUB sur les intentions de vote



La CAQ est dominante au niveau national mais il y aura des luttes serrées au niveau régional.



Sondage Léger/JDM/TVA/QUB sur les intentions de vote



La CAQ est dominante au niveau national mais il y aura des luttes serrées au niveau régional.



Le PLQ solide dans l'Ouest de Mtl, QS dans l'est de Mtl et villes universitaires, le PCQ à Québec et Beauce et PQ dans l'est du Qc. pic.twitter.com/8rtPbNgm12 — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) August 27, 2022

For more on the provincial election, please visit Élections Québec.

