According to Léger President Jean-Marc Léger, 33% of voters in Quebec are still undecided ahead of the provincial election on Oct. 3, not having yet committed to vote for one party in particular. This is perhaps unsurprising given the diverse field of four major opposition parties to choose from among voters who are dissatisfied with the Legault government.

The latest Quebec election poll by Léger finds François Legault and the CAQ polling at 38%, 22 points ahead of the Liberal Party, Québec Solidaire and the Conservatives, who are all polling in second place with 16%.

Il y avait encore 33% des électeurs qui pouvaient encore changer d'idée la semaine dernière. On verra si les deux débats auront aidé les Québécois à faire un choix final. — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) September 24, 2022

