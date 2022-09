A new study by Léger has also found that just 1% of Quebecers believe King Charles III will do a better job as monarch than Queen Elizabeth II.

2 in 3 Quebecers believe the monarchy is outdated and that Canada should sever ties

According to new study by Léger, 2 in 3 Quebecers (66%) believe that the monarchy is outdated and that we must get rid of it — that Canada should sever ties with the British Royal Family.

1 in 4 Quebecers (26%) instead believe that the British monarchy is part of our history, and that we must preserve this heritage.

The study also found that just 1% of Quebecers believe that King Charles III will do a better job as monarch than Queen Elizabeth II.

