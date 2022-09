The first leaders’ debate of the 2022 Quebec election takes place tonight from 8 to 10 p.m. on TVA.

2 in 3 Legault supporters say tonight’s leaders’ debate will not sway their vote

According to a new Quebec election poll by Léger, 2 in 3 (64%) CAQ supporters say it’s impossible that they will change their vote based on tonight’s leaders’ debate performances by François Legault and the other party leaders.

CAQ voters were the least likely to say that they may change their vote based on tonight’s leaders’ debate, at 26%. Québec Solidaire supporters were those most likely to say they may change allegiances based on debate performances tonight, at 48%.

The latest Quebec election poll by Léger has found François Legault and the CAQ polling in first place with 38% support, 20 points ahead of the Quebec Liberal Party, which sits in second place.

The 2022 Quebec election will take place on Oct. 3.

For more on the provincial election, please visit Élections Québec.

