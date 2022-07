The top events in Montreal, daily.

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Monday, July 4

Le Cheval Blanc hosts a three-day beer fest, Festival de biere sour et fruits, at its cozy Montreal bar in the UQAM ghetto. 809 Ontario E., 3 p.m.–12 a.m.

The Montreal Jazz Fest continues with Lee Fields, Janette King, Masego, Barry Paquin Roberge and more. Place des Festivals, Quartier des Spectacles (Ste-Catherine to Président-Kennedy, Balmoral to St-Urbain)

Babysitter, the critically acclaimed second feature film by Montreal filmmaker Monia Chokri, is screening at Cinéma Moderne. 5150 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15

Weekly comedy showcase Mondays Amirite? is happening at McKibbin’s, with co-presenter Ben Cardilli and other stand-up pros and amateurs. 1426 Bishop, 8 p.m., $5/$10

As part of their Bleu Soir series of outdoor film screenings (not to be confused, by people of a certain age, with Bleu Nuit), Cinéma Public and Livart present the Portuguese “meta-cinematic” pandemic drama Journal de Tûoa. 3980 St-Denis, 9 p.m.

