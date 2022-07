What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

What to do in Montreal today

Friday, July 8

Montreal Comiccon is back at Palais des Congrès for a full weekend celebrating sci-fi, superhero, horror and fantasy stars, comics, collectibles and cosplay. 1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle, 2–11:30 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m.– 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, day tickets $5–$58

The Montreal Jazz Fest continues with Cadence Weapon, Basia Bulat, Bran Van 3000, Suuns and more. Place des Festivals, Quartier des Spectacles (Ste-Catherine to Président-Kennedy, Balmoral to St-Urbain)

Saturday, July 9

The Montreal Jazz Fest wraps up today (though there are a handful of club shows on Sunday) with the Roots, the Psychedelic Furs, X, Chiild, Malika Tirolien and more. Place des Festivals, Quartier des Spectacles (Ste-Catherine to Président-Kennedy, Balmoral to St-Urbain)

Rescheduled from last month, Montreal post-rockers Yoo Doo Right finally launch their latest album A Murmur, Boundless to the East at la Sala Rossa, with openers Population II. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m., $16.82

Ctrllab will be the site of the FRKY dance party, hosted by Plastik Patrik and ManClaudy, with music by Moka, Rawsoul, Eddie Lewis and Blaise Us. 3634 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $11.25 in advance

The now-weekly fireworks are happening at La Ronde, with many other great vantage points around the south-east parts of the city, many of them free. 10 p.m., rain or shine

Sunday, July 10

It’s the last day of the Montreal StreetFood Festival, where over 20 chefs representing cuisines from around the world are serving up over 100 dishes in the Old Port. Dishes are priced between $3 and $12 (the upper range for premium dishes). Clock Tower Quay, 12–11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, $3 entry

The circus festival Montreal Complètement Cirque hosts a carnival on Emery Street in the UQAM Ghetto.

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.