This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Wednesday, July 6

The CCA exhibition ᐊᖏᕐᕋᒧᑦ / Ruovttu Guvlui / Towards Home — which explores how Inuit, Sámi, and other communities across the Arctic are creating self-determined spaces — continues at the CCA, through Feb. 12, 2023. 1920 Baile, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., $10/$7 seniors

The Montreal Review of Books is marking the publication’s 25th anniversary with a launch party for its summer issue at Cardinal Tea Room. Expect readings, refreshments, a little live music and door prizes. 5326 St-Laurent, doors 6:30 p.m., readings 7 p.m.

The Montreal Jazz Fest continues with Robert Glasper, CRi, Bombino, Fleece and more. Place des Festivals, Quartier des Spectacles (Ste-Catherine to Président-Kennedy, Balmoral to St-Urbain)

The Gypsy Kumbia Orchestra presents Barka, an outdoor show at TOHU that combines “Afro-Colombian percussion, Balkan melodies, dance and circus,” tonight through July 17. 2345 Jarry E., 9:15 p.m., $37

Montreal indie folk band the Day Dreamers play Bar de Courcelle. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 10 p.m.

