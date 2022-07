What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

Friday, July 1

It’s Moving Day in Montreal, but there are also family-friendly Canada Day celebrations going down in the Old Port, with neighbourhood block parties in Parc Ex, Montréal-Nord, Côte-des-Neiges & beyond.

Among today’s Jazz Fest highlights are free shows by Montreal acts Magi Merlin (5 p.m.), Fernie (7 p.m.) and Emma Beko (11 p.m.) as well as Toronto’s Storry (6 p.m.) and a ticketed show at Monument-National by R&B queen Meshell Ndegeocello (1182 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $58.10).

Les Premiers Vendredis returns to the Parc Olympique Esplanade for its monthly gathering of food vendors, Montreal DJs and other activities, with a culinary accent on Brazil. 4545 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Shtetl POP presents Montreal acts Orkestar Kriminal, Gephilte (a new Socalled “funk yiddish experimental” project) and Michael Winograd & the Honorable Mentshn at l’Entrepôt 77. 77 Bernard E., 7 p.m., free

Cinéma du Parc’s Parc at Midnight series is screening the Shudder original horror film Mad God by SFX master Phil Tippett. Tippett, who won Oscars for his work on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Jurassic Park, worked on this movie for 30 years! 3575 Parc, 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, $14/$11.50 seniors/$10 14–21

Sunday, July 3

Mont-Royal Avenue restaurant l’Effet mer hosts its monthly oysters and fripérie event. 129 Mont-Royal W., 1–6 p.m.

Piknic Électronik holds its Sunday ritual dance party at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Plaine des Jeux, with Perel, Nastia and many more. 1 Circuit-Gilles-Villeneuve, 2 p.m., $20/$25

