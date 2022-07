Canadians are as scared of spiders as they are of Donald Trump.

What scares people in Canada the most?

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has compiled a list of what scares people in Canada the most, with illness, death and financial fears occupying the top three positions.

6.8% of people in Canada claim that they aren’t scared of anything, while 6.5% are scared of bad, dangerous or dishonest people.

3.5% of Canadians claim to be most afraid of spiders, the same percentage that say they are most afraid of Donald Trump.

Check out the full list below.

This article was originally published on Oct. 29, 2021 and updated on July 4, 2022.

