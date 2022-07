Betting on both sports and casino games is becoming more and more popular each year. Previously, people had to come to local bookmakers to place bets on games and sports. But, right now, you don’t have to, as there are tons of online bookmakers all over the world.

However, as there are a lot of bookmakers, it becomes even more and more difficult to choose the one that will satisfy all your tastes. This is exactly why we have done some careful research, and are proud to present Vulkan Vegas to you!

Vulkan Vegas is an online bookmaker operating online since 2016. Relatively new in the market, Vulkan Vegas provides tons of entertainment to its players in the form of an online casino.

The casino provides all the most popular casino games to choose from. You can see such games as slots, live casino, JetX, Aviator, Megaways, Buy Feature, Insta Games, Table Games, Roulette, Classic Slots, Video Poker and many others. What’s also really good is that each and every player has the opportunity to sort the games by software providers. There are over 50 different software providers to choose from, which include Amatic, Five Men Gaming, NetEnt, Slotmill, Arcadem, Fugaso, SmartSoft Gaming, Atomic Slot Lab, GameArt, BetGames, Blue Guru Gaming, Play’n Go and many others.

However, the casino section is not the only benefit of this bookmaker. Vulkan Vegas also lets all players choose from the most popular and convenient deposit and withdrawal methods. Among them, you will be able to find Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, MiFinity, Paysafe, Trustly, GiroPay, eps, rapid!, Nordea, AstroPay, Payeer, Flexepin, entropay and ecoPayz. Each of them allows you to both deposit and withdraw money, and the time to do so is minimal.

The bookmaker also lets you contact the support team in case you are struggling with anything. You can use the 24/7 online chat to ask the support team any question that you have. And be sure that they will answer each and every one of them! However, Vulkan Vegas also has a FAQ section, where your question may already be answered, so make sure to check it out before contacting the support team.

How to Register

To start placing bets at Vulkan Vegas, each and every player is required to have an account. Without it, you will not be able to place a single bet, and the only thing you will be able to do is to try out the DEMO mode, where you can check out the slot without paying any money. But, if you don’t know how to create an account, then don’t worry, as we have prepared for you a step-by-step guide on the registration process of Vulkan Vegas.

Visit Vulkan Vegas. You can use either the Vulkan Vegas Casino website or the mobile website for that. A mobile application for Android and iOS is also optional. Click “Sign Up”. The orange button is located on the top right corner of the main page. Enter the required information. Vulkan Vegas will require you to provide such information as your email and password, as well as the currency you’ll be using. You can choose from 24 different currencies uncluding USD, CAD, EUR etc. Finish the registration. Once you’re done filling these up, simply agree to the Terms and Conditions of Vulkan Vegas, as well as confirm that you’re 18 years or older.

Now you have an account, congratulations! You can also use social media like Google, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok to sign up at Vulkan Vegas, and in case you already have an account, just click “Sign In” and enter your username and password.

Bonuses and Promotions

Vulkan Vegas allows players to increase winnings from bets by using bonuses and promotions. Among them, you will be able to find the following:

A welcome bonus. Register an account and receive up to 1000 CAD on your first deposit, as well as 125 Free Spins.

Cashback up to 2000 CAD. Each week, you can receive up to 2000 CAD of cashback from placing bets.

Take The Prize. Play BetSoft casino games and get the opportunity to receive up to 60000 CAD of prizes.

Of course, these are not all the bonuses and promotions that Vulkan Vegas has to offer. The bookmaker provides tons of bonuses and promotions, and you can check them all out in the Promotions section. We highly recommend you to do so, as Vulkan Vegas constantly updates their bonuses and promotions, which is how you can increase your winnings even more. But please know that you can only activate one bonus at a time, and won’t be able to use the same bonus twice.