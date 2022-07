Montreal Comiccon, the Jazz Fest, the circus fest, fireworks, Yoo Doo Right’s album launch and more.

Friday, July 8

1. Montreal Comiccon at Palais des Congrès all weekend

2. Cadence Weapon, Basia Bulat, Bran Van 3000 and Suuns at the Jazz Fest

Saturday, July 9

3. The Roots, the Psychedelic Furs, X, Chiild and Malika Tirolien at the Jazz Fest

4. Yoo Doo Right album launch at la Sala Rossa

5. FRKY at Ctrllab

6. Fireworks

Sunday, July 10

7. Last day of the Montreal StreetFood Festival

8. Montreal Complètement Cirque festival carnival on Emery Street

