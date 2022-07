Leonard Cohen documentary Hallelujah premieres at Cinéma du Parc, Brad Barr plays the Jazz Fest, an immersive concert series begins at the Satosphere and more.

Your daily Montreal To-Do List, with events listed in chronological order.

1. Sarah MK, the Urban Science Brass Band, Woodkid, Brad Barr & more at the Jazz Fest

2. Cinéma du Parc screens Leonard Cohen documentary Hallelujah

Hey LA & NYC! Don’t miss opening week Q&As with directors Dayna Goldfine and Dan Geller, and the journalists, friends, and collaborators who were with Leonard Cohen through the journey of “Hallelujah.” pic.twitter.com/1A6rKyzeZK — Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song (@CohenHallelujah) June 30, 2022

3. Substrat immersive music performances in the Satosphere dome

4. Two albums launch as part of Mardi Spaghetti at la Sala Rossa

5. Montreal pop singer-songwriter Émile Bourgault plays l’Escogriffe

