Bill 96: A law supported by 6% of anglophones and 71% of francophones in the province.

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, support for Bill 96 in Quebec has decreased by 6 points since last measured in July 2021, to 56%.

Bill 96, or “An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Québec,” as it’s known legislatively, was introduced by the CAQ on May 13, 2021 in order to strengthen the French language in the province.

“Bill 96 gained royal assent earlier this month. The bill reforms the province’s French language charter in a way that restricts the use of English in public settings in an effort to protect the use of French in Quebec. Premier François Legault and the CAQ government said the use of the notwithstanding clause in Bill 96’s case is necessary because it protects a law that is supported by the majority of the province.” —Angus Reid Institute

Unsurprisingly, anglophones (6%) in Quebec are far less likely to be supportive of Bill 96 than francophones (71%).

A previous poll by the Angus Reid Institute found that 71% of Quebec anglophones believe Bill 96 will hurt their financial well-being.

