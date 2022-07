Our July issue features Ronny Chieng, who hosts a gala at Just for Laughs this month

The July issue of Cult MTL has arrived, featuring an interview with Daily Show correspondent, actor and comedian Ronny Chieng ahead of his Just for Laughs gala on July 31. Chieng spoke about misunderstanding satire, the legacy of Jon Stewart, how multilingualism affects his comedy, the most annoying thing on social media and more.

Photo by Marcus Rusell Price

Also in the July issue are interviews with Acadian musician P’tit Belliveau and Montreal NBA signee Bennedict Mathurin, a feature about women musicians in Montreal (including interviews with Tess Roby, Gayance, Foxtrott & Mayfly), a review of Vietnamese eatery le Petit Boui Boui, 999 words on two Montreals & more!

Look for the magazine across Montreal and explore the digital issue at the link below.

