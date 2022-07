The SPVM thanked the public for their help.

Missing Montreal woman Christelle Chevalier has been found safe and sound

Montreal police have confirmed that Christelle Chevalier has been found safe and sound after the 27-year-old woman went missing yesterday in Verdun. The SPVM thanked the public for their help.

Anyone with information on missing persons can call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

