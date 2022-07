Julio Alfredo Campos was last seen in Ahuntsic Cartierville.

MISSING: Montreal police asking for public’s help to find 61-year-old man

The SPVM have confirmed that police are looking for a missing 61-year-old man in Montreal named Julio Alfredo Campos, who was last seen in Ahuntsic Cartierville. His relatives have reasons to fear for his health and safety.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 450-662-INFO (4636).

#MISSING

Julio Alfredo Campos, 61 y/o, was last seen in Ahuntsic Cartierville borough. Investigators have reasons to fear for his safety. Thank you for retweeting. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/FLknTEAOUa — Police Montréal (@SPVM) July 3, 2022 MISSING: Montreal police asking for public’s help to find 61-year-old man

For more on missing persons in Montreal, please visit the SPVM website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.