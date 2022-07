Mayor Valérie Plante has reacted to an editorial commending her record on the environment.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has reacted to a Globe and Mail editorial commending her leadership in making Montreal a greener and more accessible city that encourages cycling. Plante confirmed that all of the city’s projects are part of a vision to make Montreal more attractive for Montrealers to remain in the city.

Plante has been very outspoken about the importance of the ecological transition in Montreal, recently criticizing both the provincial and federal government for a lack of funding in public transport and green infrastructure. She has made it her mission to make downtown Montreal the greenest in North America.

Montreal was also recently named the best major city for cycling in North America.

“Making Montreal a cycling, accessible and green city benefits everyone! The projects of our administration are part of a vision: to densify the heart of the city, so that it remains attractive for families, young professionals and the entire Montreal population.” —Valérie Plante

Faire de Montréal une ville cyclable, accessible et verte bénéficie à tout le monde! 🌿🙌 #polmtl @globeandmail https://t.co/yVSyXSgRWV — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 4, 2022 “Making Montreal a cycling, accessible and green city benefits everyone”

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.