June 27 was Canadian Multiculturalism Day, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the opportunity to speak about Canada’s greatest strength: its diversity.

Trudeau spoke about the contributions of cultural communities to Canada, the importance of celebrating our differences, Canada’s longstanding tradition of welcoming immigrants and refugees from around the world, as well as various anti-racism initiatives that have been implemented to help make Canada a more compassionate society.

“Our multiculturalism makes us who we are as Canadians, and many cultural communities have a long history of contributing to our country. Today and every day, let’s celebrate our differences — because they make Canada one of the best places to call home. ”The government is building on Canada’s global reputation as an open and compassionate society. While we have much to celebrate, many Canadians still face systemic barriers and discrimination based on the colour of their skin, their background or their faith, and we recognize there is still more work to do to achieve a truly equitable country. Through the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program, a renewed Anti-Racism Strategy, and a new National Action Plan on Combatting Hate, we are improving our understanding of the challenges faced by Indigenous peoples, Black and racialized and religious minority communities and driving action to make Canada more inclusive for everyone.” —Justin Trudeau

And this article was originally published on June 27 and updated on July 2, 2022.

