Juraj Slafkovsky is the #1 pick for the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL Draft!

The Montreal Canadiens have selected Juraj Slafkovsky as their first pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, over the expect choice, Shane Wright.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

