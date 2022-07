Dressing up can make us feel great but with few opportunities to do so, many of us are missing out.

Just a few generations ago, fast fashion was not a thing. You bought or made clothes that would last a long time, and most people only had a few items in their wardrobe. In Canada and most of the English-speaking world, your “Sunday best” was your smartest outfit that was reserved for Sundays and any other formal occasions that may come up.

That’s not to say people dressed down much for the rest of the week. Fashions were quite conservative for most of the first half of the 20th century, with men wearing shirts and trousers, almost always with ties. Meanwhile, women were seldom seen in anything but dresses and skirts, no matter whether they were at work, home, or the shops.

Your average office of the 1950s was a very formal affair. Everyone would be in suits and formal dresses, and there wouldn’t be a gram of denim in sight.

Today, however, is quite different. Clothing technologies have improved considerably and manufacturing advancements mean we can produce more garments than we probably even should. This has helped to shift attitudes towards clothing and we’ve moved to a much more casually-dressed society, where many of us can go to work in a T-shirt and jeans.

But this comes with a drawback. Dressing up can make us feel great but with few opportunities to do so, many of us are missing out. If you want to change that, here are some ideas of places you can go to give yourself an excuse to put on your glad rags.

Casino

Movies like James Bond have helped to create the perception that casino-goers must dress smartly to get in and fit in. There’s a certain allure to seeing 007 and his counterparts sitting at a baccarat table wearing tuxedos, but it isn’t quite correct.

While it is generally seen as good etiquette to dress respectfully when visiting a casino, most have few rules when it comes to the garments you can wear inside. Some older and upmarket establishments may be stricter, but most modern gaming venues will only require that you don’t wear sportswear or have too much exposed skin.

That said, you certainly wouldn’t look out of place in a fancy suit or cocktail dress. So if you’re looking for an opportunity to get dressed up, this may be the perfect excuse.

Theatre

In the early days of cinema, most people in the audience will have been dressed smartly, but today they’re just as casual as at a McDonald’s restaurant. The same is not true for theatres, where some of the tradition of dressing up has been retained.

Few venues actually enforce a dress code, instead telling people to “wear what’s comfortable”, but you still wouldn’t look out of place if you dressed smartly. In fact, many people use it as an excuse to dress to the nines, so you’ll be in good company.

If you’re concerned about being the only one in smart attire, then be selective about what you go to see, where you go to see it, and at what time. For example, a matinée performance of Frozen the Musical is unlikely to attract many people in suits and dresses, but opening night of Les Misérables likely would.

Restaurant

Restaurants come in all shapes and sizes. For example, The Daffodil Pub in Cornwall offers casual dining in a pub setting, the sort of place where you’re free to wear what you want. In contrast, Toronto’s Canoe is a swanky fine-dining establishment where patrons are expected to dress in either business or smart casual.

Some people may not like it, but these dress codes help to create the atmosphere that is a key part of the fine dining experience.

Depending on where you go, you could easily base your entire night just in the restaurant. Alternatively, you could start it with dinner in a fine dining establishment before moving on to either a theatre or casino. Alternatively, if you’re feeling extra adventurous, you could always do all three.