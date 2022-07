Quebec Premier François Legault also released a statement this morning, saying, “Happy Canada Day to all Canadians!”

Valérie Plante wishes “Happy Canada Day to all those celebrating”

Today is Canada Day, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has wished a Happy Canada Day “to all those celebrating.” (It’s worth noting that the mayor wished a “Bonne Fête Nationale” to everyone, not simply to those celebrating, in her Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day message a week ago.)

Plante also wished a “happy and easy move” to all Montrealers moving today.

Happy Canada Day to all those celebrating today and a happy and easy move to the thousands of Montrealers moving into their new home today! 🇨🇦 #polmtl pic.twitter.com/v2V6XsQhUw — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 1, 2022

Je souhaite une bonne Fête du Canada à toutes les Canadiennes et à tous les Canadiens! pic.twitter.com/QVxIGbvzya — François Legault (@francoislegault) July 1, 2022

