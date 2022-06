Our Top 25 Jazz Fest shows happening in the streets and in downtown venues from June 30 through July 9.

The Montreal International Jazz Festival is back in full configuration for its 42nd edition and its stars are aligned for 2022. Jazz Fest is returning with top-tier programming reminiscent of its glory days.

Most of the biggest names on this year’s bill will perform free outdoor shows, offering Montrealers and tourists a generous welcome back to the Quartier des spectacles, and to what we can only hope remain brighter days.

While by no means an exhaustive list, here are some of our top picks for this summer’s edition.

Thursday, June 30

Tash Sultana (Your guide to the 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival)

Jazz Fest wastes no time getting the party started at the Rio Tinto stage with the electronic a capella amalgamations of Madison McFerrin, daughter of Bobby McFerrin and a talent in her own right. (Place des Festivals, 5 p.m., free)

Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier hosts grand statesman of jazz music Wynton Marsalis leading the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. (175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $61.50–$96.40)

And the festival isn’t playing games with its main stage headline for day one, welcoming summer fest circuit heavyweight Tash Sultana. The Australian multi-instrumentalist’s live performance is a surefire crowd pleaser. (TD Stage, 9:30 p.m., free)

Friday, July 1

Corrine Bailey Rae (Your guide to the 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival)

Modern R&B legend and Jazz Fest darling Meshell Ndgeocello brings her bass and her badassery back to town at Monument-National. (1182 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $58.10)

And not to be outdone on the TD Stage, Brit R&B fave Corrine Bailey Rae gets the weekend started on a high note. (Place des Festivals, 9:30 p.m., free)

Saturday, July 2

Joey Bada$$ (Your guide to the 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival)

There’s a healthy dose of this-and-that all over today’s program. But Saturday night’s alright for a revolution. Sax great and leader of the jazz new school Kamasi Washington turns it upside down on the TD Stage to headline. (Place des Festivals, 9:30 p.m., free)

Montreal crowd favourite and New York hip hop torch bearer Joey Bada$$ takes the stage at MTelus for a paid show that includes VIP packages and a meet and greet, too. (MTelus, 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $44/VIP $132+)

Sunday, July 3

Hubert Lenoir (Your guide to the 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival)

Bring your mom on a date and watch her swoon to Jazz Fest old-guard regular Colin James. (MTelus, 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $50–$66)

No less than God Almighty headlines the TD Stage Sunday night. Montreal’s Jireh Gospel Choir sends up the praise. (Place des Festivals, 9:30 p.m., free)

And homegrown Quebec oddity Hubert Lenoir promises a random night to remember at le Gesù. (1200 Bleury, 10:30 p.m., $36.80)

Monday, July 4

Masego (Your guide to the 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival)

The kids love Masego’s take on jazz, and so will anyone with an ear for the goods. (MTelus, 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $60)

Put your funky boots on and get up to get down with soul survivor Lee Fields at the TD Stage. Pretty damn great for a Monday night! (Place des Festivals, 9:30 p.m., free)

Tuesday, July 5

Holly Cole (Your guide to the 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival)

A couple of Jazz Fest classics play indoors tonight.

The legendary Holly Cole takes Place des Arts’s Théâtre Maisonneuve, on a jazzy journey through time. (175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $52.15–$65.75)

And the arrival of everfresh orchestral jazz act Pink Martini is a definite sign that Jazz Fest is now well underway. They play PdA’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier two nights in a row, returning Wednesday, July 6 as well. (175 Ste-Catherine W., 7:30 p.m., $76.75–$102.50)

Wednesday, July 6

CRi (Your guide to the 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival)

Robert Glasper at Théâtre Maisonneuve is a treat for jazz fans and music lovers of all stripes. (175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $56.35–$66.75)

And Montreal’s own CRi takes the honour of headlining the TD Stage and party rocking his hometown. (Place des Festivals, 9:30 p.m., free)

Friday, July 8

Bran Van 3000 (Your guide to the 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival)

Canadian hip hop talent, honorary Montrealer and 2021 Polaris Prize winner Cadence Weapon finally gets a crowd back on its feet at the Rio Tinto stage after a couple of awesome seated/distanced shows last summer and fall. Last year’s Parallel World LP is his best yet, and this will be a righteous party. (Place des Festivals, 8 p.m., free)

And Montreal music royalty, the venerable Bran Van 3000, celebrate the 25th anniversary of their eponymous debut album, an opus that helped herald the attention of the outside world toward our little island city back when our brand of cool was still a secret. (Place des Festivals, 9:30 p.m., free)

Saturday, July 9

The Roots (Your guide to the 2022 Montreal Jazz Festival)

Jazz Fest closes out its 2022 season with a huge night.

Bossa Nova icon Bebel Gilberto gets intimate at Théâtre Maisonneuve. Postponed since 2020, the show has long since sold out, but it’s worth keeping your eyes open for ticket transfers given the circumstances. (175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., sold out)

At MTelus, the wayback machine delivers a double bill featuring the Psychedelic Furs and X. Will it be good? Who knows. Will it be cool anyways? Bet. (59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $60)

We’ll go ahead and say that Jazz Fest has saved the best for last. The grand finale of this year’s edition welcomes back a sorely missed festival mainstay with a blowout party at the TD Stage.

Philadelphia’s finest, hip hop royals and late-night TV superstars the Roots bring their Hollywood swagger back to Montreal for their first Jazz Fest appearance in an entire decade.

Get ready for a block party that will doubtlessly leave its mark on Place des Festivals to close this year’s ceremonies with a symbolic crown that cements the fact that yes, indeed, the live music experience is alive once again.

The Club Montreal TD Stage at the Jazz Festival

Fernie, playing the Club Montreal TD stage

New to the Fest this year and located on the Esplanade of Place des Arts, a new outdoor stage will offer two to three free shows each evening. Locally sourced food and drinks will also be on offer, curated by a yet-unnamed guest chef.

The Club will also serve as the afterhours party place to be, with a series of 11 p.m. shows scheduled nightly and some amazing local talent.

Here are some quick-pick highlights we’re excited about.

Fernie: The West Island youth puts a soulful accent on a decidedly goth aesthetic with an incredible live presence. (Friday, July 1, 7 p.m.)

Emma Beko: A Cult MTL favourite, the singer/MC plays the same night. (Friday, July 1, 11 p.m.)

Suuns: On the heels of last autumn’s heavy-hitting LP The Witness, Suuns bring it home with a stiff nightcap. (Friday, July 8, 11 p.m.)

Chiiild: The pop-soul project from Montreal’s Yonatan Ayal and Pierre-Luc Rioux delivered one of last year’s strongest albums with Hope for Sale and finally, triumphantly headlined their hometown late last month. This last-minute addition to the lineup is not to be missed. (Saturday, July 9, 11 p.m.)

This article was originally published in the June issue of Cult MTL.

