Westworld season 4, Only Murders in the Building season 2, the new Maya Rudolph series Loot, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in The Man From Toronto and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

The Man From Toronto (new on Netflix)

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson star in the latest Netflix comedy, The Man From Toronto (June 24). The plot follows a New York City screw-up named Teddy who is mistaken for the “man from Toronto” when the two wind up in the same Airbnb. Antics ensue.

Beloved British comedy star Rowan Atkinson is back with a new series today (June 24). In Man vs. Bee, Atkinson stars as a homeless man mistaken by a businesswoman for her new house sitter. Wacky hijinks ensue as he tries to take care of this house while pursued by a mischievous bee.

Disappointed that there are no new episodes of Money Heist? Well, South Korea has you covered with their version: Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (June 24). Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea, trapping hostages inside; the police must stop the thieves as well as the shadowy mastermind behind the heist.

New on Prime Video

The O.C. (new on Prime Video)

Confronted with the bleakness of contemporary life, maybe what you’re looking for is a bit of nostalgia. In that case, Prime Video has you covered because you’ll now be able to stream The O.C. seasons 1–4 on the platform. The beloved teen soap known for its killer soundtrack and dreamy cast captured the hearts and minds of impressionable millennials starting in 2003.

New on Crave

Westworld season 4 (new on Netflix)

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating Season 4 of Westworld, it finally premieres this Sunday, June 26. It’s been two years since the last season, and the new season looks like it takes off as a new park is launched. If you’re not sure where everyone’s at, maybe rewatch the season 3 finale and then check out the trailer for the new season.

Looking to catch up on some of last year’s most critically acclaimed films? If you’re paying for HBO+Movies, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and critical darling Drive My Car are available to stream starting today.

New on Apple TV+

Loot (new on Apple TV+)

Loot is the latest comedy series on Apple TV+. It’s a workplace comedy from the dream team of Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock) that stars Maya Rudolph as Molly, a recently divorced billionaire who begins working at a non-profit to get her life back on track.

New on Disney Plus

Only Murders in the Building season 2 (new on Disney Plus)

One of last year’s unexpected hits is back with a new season. Only Murders in the Building (June 29) stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as an unlikely trio of crime-obsessed apartment dwellers who solve crimes together.

There’s lots of early 2000s nostalgia on the streaming services this week. Disney Plus brings Ghost Whisperer (seasons 1–5) back to your small screens. Nineties goddess Jennifer Love Hewitt starred as Melinda, a woman who can communicate with ghosts and help them settle their unfinished business. It starts streaming today.

