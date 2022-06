The Umbrella Academy season 3, Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller in Joseph Kosinski’s Spiderhead, Sundance buzz movie Cha Cha Real Smooth and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Spiderhead (new on Netflix)

The hotly anticipated return of The Umbrella Academy (June 22) hits next week on Netflix with season 3. Early reviews are positive and suggest that fans will finally start getting some answers that have been plaguing the Hargreeves siblings since the beginning. The transition story of the Elliott Page character, now named Viktor Hargreeves, has also been a major focal point of the buzz around The Umbrella Academy season 3.

It’s a big month for director Joseph Kosinski, who directed Top Gun: Maverick, with a second original movie hitting our screens this month. Spiderhead (June 17) reunites him with Miles Teller and brings Chris Hemsworth into the mix for this sci-fi thriller set in the near future where inmates can volunteer to be medical subjects in exchange for shorter sentences. One new drug inspires feelings of love and the subjects begin to question the authenticity of their emotions.

For fans of South Korean TV, a new series called Alchemy of Souls (June 18) looks like it holds a lot of promise. From the Hong sisters (My Girl) it depicts the stories of young magicians dealing with heaven and Earth.

From the U.K., there’s a new series called You Don’t Know Me (June 17), about a young man accused of murder. The odds are not in his favour, but at his trial, he has an extraordinary story to tell. An original BBC program that runs just four episodes, this is a perfect binge-worthy show for a rainy day.

New on Prime Video

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (new on Prime Video)

For a refreshing take on romance, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (June 17) challenges the genre’s bad perception of sex work and older women. Emma Thompson stars as Nancy, an aging former teacher who has never had a fulfilling sex life. She decides to hire an attractive young sex worker, Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack) to help her live out her fantasies. Over four meetings, the pair open up and get to know each other.

New on Crave

The Last Duel (new on Crave/HBO)

Two movies from last year that are well worth your time are dropping on Crave today with HBO+Movies. First up, The Last Duel directed by Ridley Scott and starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Jodie Cormer, reimagined Kurosawa’s Rashomon under the reign of King Charles VI of France. It’s a tense and intelligent exploration of the dignity and truth of living as a woman in a patriarchal society. (Read our full review here.)

Also streaming, the colourful Red Rocket is about a disgraced porn-star returning home to small-town Texas in the hopes of hustling enough money to return to California. Featuring a sick soundtrack and some lovably despicable characters, Red Rocket captures a certain strain of American narcissism with humour and incisiveness.

New on Apple TV+

Cha Cha Real Smooth (new on Apple TV+)

Despite mixed reviews, Cha Cha Real Smooth (June 17) was one of the most talked-about films at the Sundance festival earlier this year. Starring Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff, the movie is about a man who works as a bar mitzvah party host and strikes up a unique friendship with a young woman and her teenage daughter.

New on Disney Plus

30 for 30: King’s Ransom (new on Disney Plus)

It’s a great week for sports fans if you have Disney Plus as they’ve dropped a ton of 30 for 30 documentaries today (June 17), including No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson and King’s Ransom, about the trade of Wayne Gretzky. For race fans, the movie Ford v. Ferrari about the 1966 Le Mans race and competition between both companies is also now available to stream. The film stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

If you missed it in theatres, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits Disney Plus next Wednesday, June 23.

